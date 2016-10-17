• Dave Shepard and his Mista Ballista team from Framingham, Mass., competed against teams using trebuchets, catapults, air guns and other homegrown rigs in a pumpkin-launching contest at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where some of the gourds flew as far a two-thirds of a mile.

• Thamer al-Sabhan was reassigned from his position as Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iraq after he claimed that Iranian-backed Shiite militias were plotting to assassinate him and after Iraq asked Saudi Arabia to replace him, saying his allegations harmed relations between the countries.

• Kwaniqua Glenn, 34, was charged with child neglect after instructing her 7-year-old son to drive her car on a public street through their neighborhood in suburban Orlando while she filmed him, investigators said.

• Dustin Brandon, 27, faces drunken-driving and other charges after, authorities said, he smashed into another car on Long Island in New York and split it in half, shearing off its back end and injuring himself and two other people.

• David Haslett, 60, of Memphis, approached a convenience store employee in the store's parking lot, complained about being sold bad chicken, demanded his money back, and stabbed the worker in the leg, police said after they charged him with aggravated assault.

• Terrence McNeil, 25, of Akron, Ohio, faces a dozen charges including solicitation of a crime of violence and threatening military personnel, with authorities saying he posted the names and addresses of military personnel on social media and urged Islamic State supporters to kill them.

• Leo Kung, the chairman of Hong Kong's Ocean Park theme park, called it "a sad day for everyone at the park" after Jia Jia, a 38-year-old giant panda that was the world's oldest ever in captivity, was euthanized to prevent further suffering after her health declined.

• Thomas Joseph Willi, 52, and Jarvis Nelson Osorio, 37, firearms dealers who ran a store in the Florida Keys, pleaded guilty to illegally receiving and possessing a .38-caliber gun that looks like a walking cane and will each serve more than two years in prison.

• Bob Kustra, the president of Boise State University in Idaho, condemned the vandalism of a homecoming parade float dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement as an attempt to silence constitutionally protected free speech.

