Khalia Hackett regains starting job

— Arkansas linebacker Khalia Hackett has re-earned his starting strongside linebacker job after a four-week absence from the depth chart.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound junior played in the Razorbacks’ 34-30 win over No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday, his first game action since the Sept. 17 win over Texas State. He was removed from the Razorbacks’ travel squad before the Sept. 24 Texas A&M game and missed three straight games after coach Bret Bielema cited a need for accountability and production from Hackett.

Last week, Bielema indicated Hackett was working his way back into the mix. A week later, he’s won his starting job back.

Hackett didn’t record a tackle last week and has two in three games this year while mostly playing a role on special teams with Arkansas opting to exclusively use two-linebacker looks. Before his removal from the travel squad, he worked as Brooks Ellis’ backup at middle linebacker against TCU.