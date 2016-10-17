Home /
Police: Little Rock man, dog shot at home
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock man and his dog were shot at his home Sunday night, according to police.
Officers arrived at a house in the 1500 block of South State Street at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, when they found 49-year-old Tim Parker suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and bleeding heavily, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Parker told police that the shooter was an acquaintance of his who shot him from his front door step before running away with two other men.
He was taken to UAMS Medical Center and is listed in stable condition as of Monday morning, police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said.
Police also learned Parker's dog was shot.
Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone involved in the shooting. The man identified by Parker was not listed on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster as of Monday morning.
DEE672 says... October 17, 2016 at 12:21 p.m.
How is the dog ?
