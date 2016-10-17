Home /
Downtown Little Rock business burglarized; found wallet leads to suspect
Venture Center
A downtown Little Rock business was burglarized early Sunday, and police suspect the man whose wallet was found propping a door open at the scene.
According to a police report, one of the building's tenants arrived sometime around 8:30 a.m. at Venture Center, located at 107 E. Markham St., and saw the front door was propped open with a brown wallet. Inside, the tenant found a broken beer bottle in the kitchen and a smashed TV in the conference area, the report said.
According to police, a Canon digital camera and its attachments were stolen.
In the wallet, police found a driver’s license, Social Security card, credit card and Veterans Affairs card belonging to 28-year-old Randy Dotson of North Little Rock. Police stored the wallet as evidence, and Dotson was listed as the suspect in the report.
Venture Center is a business that aides startup companies in Arkansas. Little Rock police were unable to collect fingerprints from the scene because people entered and left the business before they arrived.
