Knife-wielding man robs Little Rock Starbucks, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.
A Little Rock Starbucks was robbed by a man wielding a knife Saturday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
Police arrived at the Starbucks at 9401 N. Rodney Parham Road at 9:04 p.m., according to a police report. Employees told the officers a man came in displaying a knife and demanded money.
Employees gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and he left.
The robber was described by employees as a man around 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing a full-body lycra suit and a dark hoodie and jeans.
No suspect was identified on the report.
