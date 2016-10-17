Knife-wielding man robs Little Rock Starbucks, police say

A Little Rock Starbucks was robbed by a man wielding a knife Saturday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police arrived at the Starbucks at 9401 N. Rodney Parham Road at 9:04 p.m., according to a police report. Employees told the officers a man came in displaying a knife and demanded money.

Employees gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and he left.

The robber was described by employees as a man around 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing a full-body lycra suit and a dark hoodie and jeans.

No suspect was identified on the report.