Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson took WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange a vegan meal and expressed concern for his health. She told Britain’s Press Association on Sunday that she had taken Assange “a nice vegan lunch and some vegan snacks” the day before. Assange has sought refuge at the Ecuadorean Embassy in central London for more than four years to avoid returning to Sweden, which is seeking Assange’s extradition in a rape investigation. Assange denies the rape allegation and says he fears being extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges if he leaves. Anderson joked that Assange wasn’t pleased with her choice of a meal, saying “he said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food.”

Donald Trump has generally had a pretty good sense of humor about how Saturday Night Live has portrayed him, even when it has been hugely unflattering. He didn’t even have much to say when Saturday Night Live called his supporters racist multiple times on the same show, for example. But no more. After this weekend’s show, it is now part of the media conspiracy trying to rig this election, according to Trump. He tweeted on Sunday morning, “Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!” So what happened? During its cold-open sketch about the presidential town hall debate, Alec Baldwin, playing Trump, is asked about whether he likes kids. He replies: “I love the kids, OK? I love them so much I marry them.” After it’s pointed out that Trump has said Bill Clinton’s accusers should be believed, Baldwin-as-Trump says of his own accusers: “They need to shut the hell up.” And after stalking Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton repeatedly in the skit — something Trump denies he actually did — Baldwin-as-Trump is asked by a black man whether he can be a “devoted president to all the people.” He responds by calling the man “Denzel” and launches into an answer about violence in the inner cities. Then he uses it as a segue to call for putting Clinton in jail: “She’s committed so many crimes, she’s basically a black.” Baldwin, who retweeted Trump’s critique, has been playing Trump on Saturday Night Live since its 42nd season kicked off a few weeks ago, with Kate McKinnon depicting Clinton. Trump himself hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live last November.