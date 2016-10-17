Arkansas man charged with murder in fatal shooting of North Little Rock man

An argument and the vandalism of a vehicle led to a fatal shooting in North Little Rock Thursday, according to a police report that revealed new details about the slaying.

North Little Rock police responded to 5319 Lynch Drive in the east part of the city around 3:27 p.m. Thursday, where they found shooting victim Kevin Williams bleeding and lying on the ground, according to the report. He had been shot multiple times and was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tetus Jenkins, 38, of North Little Rock was found asking for medical help for Williams while standing over the victim when police arrived on scene, according to the report.

Jenkins had a firearm and told police he had shot Williams, according to the report.

Before the shooting, Jenkins and Williams were in a "verbal altercation" when Williams got a shovel and started hitting Jenkins' vehicle on the windshield, according to the report.

Jenkins approached Williams to stop him from hitting the vehicle, police said.

Williams, with the shovel, then turned towards Jenkins, according to the report.

Jenkins pulled a revolver and fired at least five times, striking Williams multiple times in the front of his body, according to the report.

Property records show that Jenkins has owned the North Little Rock residence since 2008, according to a previous article.

Police charged Jenkins with second-degree murder, according to a report.

He was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 10/17/2016