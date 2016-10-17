Police: 69-year-old hit by her own auto

A 69-year-old woman was injured Friday morning when her SUV ran over her in the parking lot of an Arkansas mall, police say.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner, a spokesman for the Hot Springs Police Department, said the accident occurred about 11:40 a.m. as the woman was getting out of her 2016 GMC Yukon Denali near the main entrance of Hot Springs Mall at 4501 Central Ave.

As the woman, an unidentified Hot Springs resident, exited her vehicle, she was run over and suffered significant blood loss to her right arm and right leg, Zaner said.

Authorities said officer Shawn Lowrey applied a tourniquet at the scene and is credited with likely saving the woman's arm. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear how the SUV was able to run her over in the mall's parking lot.

No witnesses were present at the time, according to police.

State Desk on 10/17/2016