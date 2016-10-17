Police identify shooter in Arkansas murder-suicide

The Jacksonville Police Department on Monday identified the shooter in last week’s murder-suicide as Creig Green.

Green, 28, and Briani Duhon, 26, were found dead around 3:15 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Foxcroft Apartments at 900 Madden Road, Arkansas Online previously reported.

In a statement Monday afternoon, police spokesman April Kiser said Green fatally shot Duhon before shooting and killing himself. The two lived together.

The two were found inside an apartment, according to police. Their vehicles were located in front of the building.