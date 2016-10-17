Police: Man carjacked, beaten by 2, left in Little Rock park

Two assailants beat a Little Rock man during a carjacking Sunday morning before dragging him from the car and leaving him in Allsopp Park, police said.

According to the police report, the episode began when a woman asked the 32-year-old man for a ride in his 2003 Jaguar S-Type sometime before 6:40 a.m. The woman gave him directions to the Patrick Place Apartments, located at 1616 N. Bryant St., where an unknown white man got into the car.

The unknown man told the driver that he was going to take the car, displayed a semi-automatic gun, and told him to drive, the report said. They then arrived at an apartment complex unknown to the victim, and the woman, identified in the report as Courtny Binz, got out and walked toward the apartments.

The gunman told the driver to exit the car with the keys, the report said. When he got out, the gunman took the keys and a gold chain from the victim’s neck. Binz returned and she and the victim got in the car, according to police. The gunman then drove to Allsopp Park.

Police said the gunman told the victim to get out after he parked the car at a ball field. The victim refused, and the man and Binz started to repeatedly strike his head and shoulders. Binz hit him with a cellphone, cutting his head multiple times, while the gunman used his pistol, the report said.

They then dragged him out of the car and left him in the park, police said. The gunman and Binz drove away, heading north on Cedar Hill Road, a witness told police.

When authorities arrived, the victim had swelling under his eyes and a cut underneath his right eye. He also had blood on the right side of his head and neck, police said.

About 10:30 a.m., police found the Jaguar at the Exxon gas station located at 10742 W. Markham St. The gas station recorded video of the man who was driving the car, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.