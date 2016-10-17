Home /
Man robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Little Rock Wal-Mart, police say
This article was published today at 2:16 p.m.
Police say a man narrowly avoided being shot during a robbery Sunday in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood.
Authorities were called to the grocery store at 2510 Cantrell Road around 8:20 p.m., where they spoke with the victim, a 40-year-old Little Rock resident, who was in the back seat of an ambulance according to a report.
The man told police that two unknown black males entered the front and rear passenger doors of his black 2012 Chrysler 300, with one pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at his right leg and telling him to drive.
When he refused, the robber in the front passenger seat fired one shot that missed his leg and pierced a hole in his sweatpants, according to authorities.
The victim said that robber then pistol-whipped him and the other punched him before he was able to get away and run inside the Wal-Mart.
They took at least $20, the police report states.
At that point, the robbers fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger, according to the report. Physical descriptions were not available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Little Rock Wal-Mart, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.