Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 17, 2016, 12:48 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Rawleigh Williams named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.

arkansas-running-back-rawleigh-williams-carries-the-ball-during-a-game-against-ole-miss-on-saturday-oct-15-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams carries the ball during a game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore running back Rawleigh Williams was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after totaling 198 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the Razorbacks’ 34-30 win over Ole Miss.

Williams ran for a career-high 180 yards on 27 carries against the Rebels, highlighted by a 53-yard run to set up a first-quarter touchdown. He also caught two passes for 18 yards, including a two-yard touchdown on a forward pitch from quarterback Austin Allen to put the Razorbacks up 27-20 in the third quarter.

Williams leads the SEC with 785 rushing yards through seven games. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has five rushing touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Rawleigh Williams named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online