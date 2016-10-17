Home /
Rawleigh Williams named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore running back Rawleigh Williams was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after totaling 198 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the Razorbacks’ 34-30 win over Ole Miss.
Williams ran for a career-high 180 yards on 27 carries against the Rebels, highlighted by a 53-yard run to set up a first-quarter touchdown. He also caught two passes for 18 yards, including a two-yard touchdown on a forward pitch from quarterback Austin Allen to put the Razorbacks up 27-20 in the third quarter.
Williams leads the SEC with 785 rushing yards through seven games. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has five rushing touchdowns.
