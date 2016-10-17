Record-setting heat expected in Arkansas this week

LITTLE ROCK — Forecasters say unseasonably warm temperatures could lead to new record highs in Arkansas early this week.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock says hot, dry weather will persist through Wednesday with a cold front expected to move through the state on Thursday.

Monday's forecast high in Little Rock is 90 degrees — which would break a record high of 89 degrees set in 1953. The dry, summer-like conditions were so widespread that the National Weather Service had a story on its website with the headline "It Actually Rained."

The weather service says it will feel more like fall later in the week. On Thursday and Friday, the high temperatures are predicted to be in the 70s.