Style: 'Come Together' at touring Beatles exhibit

“Ladies and Gentlemen … The Beatles!” an interactive, artifact-driven traveling exhibit examining the phenomenon opened at the Clinton Presidential Center on Oct. 8 and runs through April 2, Linda S. Haymes writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

“It’s really a look at the touring years,” says Ben Thielemier, communications manager with the Clinton Foundation.

The exhibit of more than 400 items, including records, rare photos, instruments, clothing and tour artifacts, was curated by the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum and Fab Four Exhibits LLC. This is the last stop of the exhibit that celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ arrival in this country and their three North American tours in 1964, 1965, and 1966.

