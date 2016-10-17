Home /
2 Hot Springs schools evacuated after bomb threats
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
Hot Springs Middle School and Hot Springs High School were evacuated Monday morning after both schools received a bomb threat, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page.
The first threat was called in to the middle school, and students were cleared out without incident. Another threat was called in to the high school 20 minutes later, and those students were also ushered off the premises, the district said.
Students returned to class around 10:30 a.m, and both schools have resumed normal operations, according to the post.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 Hot Springs schools evacuated after bomb threats
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.