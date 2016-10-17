2 Hot Springs schools evacuated after bomb threats

Hot Springs Middle School and Hot Springs High School were evacuated Monday morning after both schools received a bomb threat, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page.

The first threat was called in to the middle school, and students were cleared out without incident. Another threat was called in to the high school 20 minutes later, and those students were also ushered off the premises, the district said.

Students returned to class around 10:30 a.m, and both schools have resumed normal operations, according to the post.