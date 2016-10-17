Francis bestows sainthood on seven

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis canonized Argentina’s “gaucho priest” Sunday, bestowing sainthood on the poncho-wearing pastor.

Francis honored Jose Gabriel del Rosario Brochero along with six others in a Mass before a crowd of 80,000 in St. Peter’s Square.

“The saints are men and women who enter fully into the mystery of prayer. Men and women who struggle with prayer, letting the Holy Spirit pray and struggle in them,” the pope said.

Also made into saints were two Italian priests, Lodovico Pavoni and Alfonso Maria Fusco, French martyr Salomone Leclercq, French nun Elisabeth of the Trinity, Spanish bishop Manuel Gonzalez Garcia and Mexican layman Jose Sanchez del Rio.

Born in 1849 in the province of Cordoba, Brochero was one of the most famous Catholics in the Argentina of Francis’ youth. He died in 1914 after living for years with leprosy that he was said to have contracted from one of his faithful.

Brochero was beatified in 2013. Francis cleared him for sainthood earlier this year.

Probe set for Mars landing Wednesday

BERLIN — The European Space Agency dispatched an experimental probe Sunday on the final leg of its quest to land on Mars.

The Schiaparelli lander separated from its mother ship, flight director Michel Denis announced at control center in Darmstadt, Germany. That set it on the way to a controlled descent to the surface on Wednesday.

Schiaparelli will take images of Mars and conduct scientific measurements on the surface, but its main purpose is to test technology for a future European Mars rover.

Schiaparelli’s mother ship, the Trace Gas Orbiter, will remain in orbit — analyzing methane and other gases in the Martian atmosphere to help determine whether there is or was life on Mars.

The two craft are part of the ExoMars mission, a joint venture between the European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, and were launched in March.

24 die as typhoon saturates Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — Floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 24 people and left four others missing in central Vietnam, disaster officials said early today, as Typhoon Sarika approached after leaving at least two people dead and displacing more than 15,000 in the Philippines.

In the worst-hit province of Quang Binh, 18 people died. Authorities were searching for three other missing people, disaster official Tran Le Dang Hung said.

“We are worried. We have instructed district governments to outline plans for evacuating people from high-risk areas to cope with the Typhoon,” Hung said by telephone from Quang Binh.

Heavy rains of up to 3 feet on Friday and Saturday submerged 125,000 homes in the region, temporarily disrupted the North-South Highway and damaged infrastructure, crops and fish farms.

The typhoon blew out of the northern Philippines toward the South China Sea on Sunday. Forecasters said the storm’s speed of 10-12 mph spared the region from a worse disaster.

“Roofs of some houses were ripped off; there were fallen trees,” said Ricardo Jalad, who heads the Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense. “Those are the damages we received so far, so it’s not that serious.”

Crowded bridge near Bali collapses; 8 die

BALI, Indonesia — At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured Sunday after a small suspension bridge crowded with people returning from temple prayers collapsed near the Indonesian resort island of Bali, officials said.

The bridge collapsed Sunday evening, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Nugroho said the eight victims who died have been identified, including three children ages 3 to 9.

The head of the subdistrict of Nusa Penida, Gusti Ngurah Agung Mahajaya, said authorities were still trying to determine whether any people were missing.

Mahajaya said the bridge, which was about 100 yards long and 5 feet wide and used only by pedestrians and motorcyclists, collapsed as people were returning from praying at a temple on Ceningan Island.

