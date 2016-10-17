Home /
UPS driver finds homicide victim on front lawn
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
JUPITER, Fla. — A Florida UPS driver making a delivery discovered a homicide victim lying on a lawn.
Palm Beach County sheriff's spokesman Therese Barbera said the driver spotted 63-year-old David Middleton lying in front of a house in a neighborhood near the town of Jupiter.
The driver called 911. Paramedics responded and pronounced Middleton dead. Detectives determined the death was a homicide.
No suspects have been arrested. No further details were released, including the driver's name or the apparent cause of Middleton's death.
