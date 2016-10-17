UPS driver finds homicide victim on front lawn

JUPITER, Fla. — A Florida UPS driver making a delivery discovered a homicide victim lying on a lawn.

Palm Beach County sheriff's spokesman Therese Barbera said the driver spotted 63-year-old David Middleton lying in front of a house in a neighborhood near the town of Jupiter.

The driver called 911. Paramedics responded and pronounced Middleton dead. Detectives determined the death was a homicide.

No suspects have been arrested. No further details were released, including the driver's name or the apparent cause of Middleton's death.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.