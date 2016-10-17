Home /
Woman guilty of assaulting Swahili speaker at Applebee's
ANOKA, Minn. — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to assault for attacking another woman in a restaurant because she was speaking Swahili.
Jodie Burchard-Risch was at an Applebee's in Coon Rapids last year when she smashed her glass beer mug in Asma Jama's face, causing significant injuries. A criminal complaint said Burchard-Risch became upset before the attack because Jama wasn't speaking English.
The 44-year-old Burchard-Risch pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree assault.
Jama told reporters she was happy with the guilty plea.
Under the plea deal, Burchard-Risch will face 180 days in jail and five years of probation. If she violates probation, she could spend about three years in prison. She'll be sentenced in December.
