Woman indicted on murder charge in beating of mother-in-law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:27 p.m.
EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — A New Jersey woman accused of bludgeoning her mother-in-law to death in the home they shared has been indicted on a murder charge.
Tasneem Diwan also faces two weapons counts in the indictment by a Mercer County jury that was made public Monday.
Prosecutors have said Diwan admitted striking 73-year-old Safia Diwan in the head numerous times with an unknown object. They say Tasneem Diwan's husband found his mother's body in January in a pool of blood in their East Windsor home.
Diwan remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered her to surrender her passport. She's a U.S. citizen who has lived in the country for 35 years, but she has two children in Pakistan.
Her attorney says there's no physical evidence linking her to the death.
