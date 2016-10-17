Wrecks kill two on state highways

Two separate crashes on Arkansas roads killed two people Saturday, according to preliminary reports released by the Arkansas State Police.

A one-vehicle crash in Pulaski County left one man dead and three children injured Saturday, according to a police report.

A 2016 GMC was traveling south on Arkansas 113 about 2:55 p.m. when it left the road while on a curve and hit several trees as it went "down a large embankment," police said.

The crash killed the GMC driver, Kenneth Harrison, 68, of Little Rock, and injured three Bigelow children who were passengers -- an 8-year-old boy; an 8-year-old girl; and a 6-year-old boy, according to the report.

A Sherwood woman died after a Ford Expedition hit a forklift on Arkansas 1 Saturday in Cross County, according to a police report.

Ford driver Rebecca Shireman, 27, was traveling north when she hit a Case forklift in the rear about 3:40 p.m., police said.

Shireman died from the crash Saturday while forklift driver David Tovar, 29, of Caldwell was injured, police said.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry in both accidents, according to reports.

Metro on 10/17/2016