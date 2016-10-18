Arkansas man arrested on multiple sexual-assault charges

A Van Buren man was arrested earlier this week on four counts of sexual assault after an extensive investigation, police say.

Detective Jonathan Wear, a spokesman with the Van Buren Police Department, said in a statement that Dennis Dale Kinsey, 66, was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday and booked into the Crawford County jail a short time later without bail.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that Kinsey has committed sexual assaults against two generations of juvenile girls between the ages of 7 and 14," Wear wrote.

Police said some of the victims who came forward during the investigation are now adults.

Wear said an investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 471-5095.