Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 12:59 p.m.
Arkansas pilot safe after plane lands in water near highway, sheriff's office says

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

Authorities in northeast Arkansas are responding to a small plane down off a highway.

According to the Green County sheriff’s office, the pilot of the aircraft is safe after landing in water Tuesday morning off Arkansas 135 in Paragould.

Additional information regarding the down plane was not immediately available.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

