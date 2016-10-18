Home /
Arkansas pilot safe after plane lands in water near highway, sheriff's office says
Authorities in northeast Arkansas are responding to a small plane down off a highway.
According to the Green County sheriff’s office, the pilot of the aircraft is safe after landing in water Tuesday morning off Arkansas 135 in Paragould.
Additional information regarding the down plane was not immediately available.
