Autopsy: Woman found buried with bag of chips, perfume, note
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:21 p.m.
FAIRFIELD, Maine — The autopsy of a Maine woman found dead behind her in-laws' home shows she was buried along with a bag of potato chips, a bottle of perfume and a note that took "an apologetic tone."
The Morning Sentinel reported that the body of 34-year-old Valerie Tieman was found partially buried in a shallow grave behind her in-laws' Fairfield home Sept. 20.
Police say Tieman was shot in the head and neck by her husband, who then dumped her body not far from the home that the couple shared with his parents. Her husband, Luc, is charged with murder.
A toxicology report found that Valerie Tieman had several synthetic opioids in her system.
Luc Tieman's attorney said he expects the public "will not exercise a rush to judgment."
