Arkansas dad, son arrested in child-porn case

An Arkansas father and son were arrested last week on 30 felony counts of distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography, state attorney general's office spokesman Judd Deere said.

Officials in the attorney general's cybercrime unit began investigating David Allen, 29, of Redfield after discovering someone was using a computer at the Allen address to download sexually explicit material involving children, the release said.

David's father, 57-year-old John Allen of Redfield, was also arrested Wednesday.

