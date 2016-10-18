Falling energy prices hurt stocks

Major U.S. stock indexes closed modestly lower Monday, with some of the biggest declines coming in oil and gas companies as energy prices turned lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.98 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,086.40. The average was down as much as 75 points earlier in the day. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 6.48 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,126.50. The Nasdaq composite index fell 14.34 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,199.82.

The three indexes have posted weekly declines the past two weeks. The Dow and Nasdaq are up about 3.8 percent for the year, while the S&P 500 is up 4 percent.

Shares of companies that rely on consumer spending lost ground. Utilities and telecom stocks, which pay large dividends, bucked the downward trend as bond yields fell.

Investors had their eye on corporate earnings. Some 80 of the companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. How those companies fared in the third quarter, and how they see their prospects for growth in coming months, should give traders a better handle on the state of the economy.

"You have a market that is trying to decipher where the economy is headed, what companies are telling us," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The market action got off to an uneven start on Monday. The major indexes wavered between small gains and losses in the first couple of hours of trading, before settling into the red by midday.

Shares of Hasbro surged 7.4 percent, the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, after the toy maker posted better-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter. The stock climbed $5.66 to $81.82. Shares in rival Mattel got a slight bump. The company, scheduled to report quarterly results on Wednesday, rose 8 cents, 0.3 percent, to $30.18.

Shares of Netflix vaulted 19 percent in aftermarket trading after reporting earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.

As has become the pattern in recent quarters, financial analysts have forecast earnings for the third quarter to be down overall from a year ago, largely because of the downbeat energy sector.

While the energy sector leads all others in the S&P 500, up 14.2 percent for the year, it was among the biggest laggards again on Monday.

Southwestern Energy was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500, its shares sliding 43 cents, or 3.3 percent, to $12.47. Chesapeake Energy shares fell 21 cents, or 3.2 percent, to $6.35. Devon Energy shed $1.31, or 3 percent, to $41.77.

Investors bid up shares in SuperValu after the grocery store and logistics company agreed to sell its Save-A-Lot unit to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp. for $1.37 billion. The stock rose 29 cents, or 5.8 percent, to $5.30.

European markets fell as a broad rise in government bond yields suggested investors are expecting less central bank stimulus and higher interest rates than before.

U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 41 cents, or 0.8 percent, to close at $49.94 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 43 cents, or 0.8 percent, to close at $51.52 a barrel in London.

In metals trading, the price of gold rose $1.10 to $1,256.60 an ounce, while silver added 3 cents to $17.47 an ounce. Copper was little changed at $2.11 a pound.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.77 percent from 1.80 late Friday.

Business on 10/18/2016