Former principal pleads innocent to sexual assault, indecency charges

HOT SPRINGS -- Retired Lake Hamilton Middle School Principal Lester Dewayne Curry, who was arrested June 3 on felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child involving a 13-year-old female student, has pleaded innocent to both charges in Garland County Circuit Court.

Curry, 61, appeared in court Oct. 10 with his attorney, Brent Miller, to enter his innocent pleas and waived the reading of the charges in open court. Also present was special prosecutor John McQuary of Benton, who was appointed July 14.

A disposition hearing is now set in the case for Dec. 5. If convicted, Curry faces up to six years in prison on each count. He has been free on $7,500 bond since shortly after his arrest. He had previously pleaded innocent to both counts in Garland County District Court on June 20, before the case was bound over to circuit court.

Curry was interviewed May 25 at the sheriff's office, where he denied the allegations of kissing and putting his hands on the student's buttocks, according to an affidavit. Authorities said he admitted to calling, texting, emailing and direct messaging the student on Instagram. Curry denied having sexual conversations with her, the affidavit said.

Curry submitted his resignation on May 26, the day after he was interviewed by investigators. His retirement became effective June 30.

State Desk on 10/18/2016