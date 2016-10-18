Judge orders teen suspect's hearing closed in Arkansas couple's murder

CONWAY -- A judge ruled Monday that the public and the news media will not be allowed to attend a juvenile-transfer hearing for the oldest of four teenagers accused of murdering a Conway couple.

The hearing for Hunter Drexler, 19, of Clinton was scheduled to begin today before Judge Troy Braswell in Faulkner County Circuit Court and continue the rest of the week.

Drexler, who was 17 when Robert and Patricia Cogdell, both 66, were shot to death, is trying to have his capital-murder case moved to juvenile court where he likely would face a less-severe sentence.

In the order, Braswell said he favors open hearings in criminal cases in circuit court. "Transparency is crucial for the public to have faith and confidence in the criminal justice system," he wrote.

The court must, however, protect the constitutional right to a fair trial for the defendant and the state, he wrote.

"This case has received local, state, and national media coverage," Braswell wrote. "The type of testimony that is expected to be elicited in this hearing may reveal important details, evidence, strategy and other matters that are crucial for both parties," Braswell added.

"As such, the Court hereby orders that the juvenile transfer hearing be closed to the public and to the media. The parties, counsel and the witnesses are prohibited from discussing the details of any testimony, evidence, or other issues litigated during the hearing," he wrote.

Braswell said he would file a redacted version of his rulings on pending motions for the public to see.

In circuit court, Drexler could face a maximum sentence of life without parole if he is convicted, though his attorney has asked the judge to exclude that potential sentence. Because Drexler was younger than 18 at the time of the crime, he cannot face the death penalty if he is convicted.

Two other teenagers -- Justin Staton, now 15, and Connor Atchley, now 18, of Greenbrier -- have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses in the Cogdells' deaths July 21, 2015. A fourth defendant, Anastasia Roberts, now 18, of Conway, is awaiting trial on two counts each of first-degree murder and theft by receiving. All four teenagers were charged as adults.

Staton lived with the Cogdells, who had been his legal guardians since 2010. He and Atchley have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

The Cogdells had raised Staton as a grandson even after genetic testing proved their son was not Staton's biological father.

Attorneys for Drexler have said an appeal of the judge's juvenile-transfer decision is expected by the side that loses.

Drexler has been jailed since shortly after the killings and has recently asked Braswell again to consider setting bail.

Staton, Atchley and Roberts are among the witnesses the defense has indicated it will call during the transfer hearing.

