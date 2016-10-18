Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 12:54 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police find man shot, injured at Little Rock Starbucks

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.

Officers found a homeless man injured from gunshot wounds near the doorway of a Starbucks on Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police were sent to the Interstate 630 bridge on Broadway after learning a shooting had just occurred, according to a report. Police were told a white man, later identified as 49-year-old James Anderson, walked across the bridge and lay down at the entrance of the Starbucks at 917 S. Broadway around 8:05 p.m., according to a police report.

Police found Anderson suffering from wounds to his left wrist and lower abdomen as a result of being shot by an unknown person, the report said.

Anderson was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

A witness told police she saw a vehicle that might have been involved in the shooting but could not provide any descriptive details, the report said. Police were unable to locate a crime scene.

No suspects were identified on the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police find man shot, injured at Little Rock Starbucks

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online