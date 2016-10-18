Police find man shot, injured at Little Rock Starbucks

Officers found a homeless man injured from gunshot wounds near the doorway of a Starbucks on Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police were sent to the Interstate 630 bridge on Broadway after learning a shooting had just occurred, according to a report. Police were told a white man, later identified as 49-year-old James Anderson, walked across the bridge and lay down at the entrance of the Starbucks at 917 S. Broadway around 8:05 p.m., according to a police report.

Police found Anderson suffering from wounds to his left wrist and lower abdomen as a result of being shot by an unknown person, the report said.

Anderson was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

A witness told police she saw a vehicle that might have been involved in the shooting but could not provide any descriptive details, the report said. Police were unable to locate a crime scene.

No suspects were identified on the report.