Police find man shot, injured at Little Rock Starbucks
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.
Officers found a homeless man injured from gunshot wounds near the doorway of a Starbucks on Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
Police were sent to the Interstate 630 bridge on Broadway after learning a shooting had just occurred, according to a report. Police were told a white man, later identified as 49-year-old James Anderson, walked across the bridge and lay down at the entrance of the Starbucks at 917 S. Broadway around 8:05 p.m., according to a police report.
Police found Anderson suffering from wounds to his left wrist and lower abdomen as a result of being shot by an unknown person, the report said.
Anderson was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
A witness told police she saw a vehicle that might have been involved in the shooting but could not provide any descriptive details, the report said. Police were unable to locate a crime scene.
No suspects were identified on the report.
