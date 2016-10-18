Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Little Rock police join White House-led data initiative

By The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Police Department has joined a federal program that uses data to increase transparency and build trust within their communities.

Police said Tuesday the agency has joined the White House-led Police Data Initiative along with dozens of other police departments across the country.

The agency said it has made seven public safety data sets available at the city's open data site. The information includes current crime statistics, graphs and maps.

Law enforcement agencies that participate in the initiative commit to releasing at least three databases involving public safety statistics to the public..

