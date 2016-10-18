Louisiana Tech running back from Arkansas diagnosed with cancer, out for season

RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy has been sidelined for the rest of the 2016 season after being diagnosed with cancer.

Coach Skip Holtz said Monday that the 19-year-old sophomore from Junction City was rehabbing an ankle injury when he first complained about a lymph node. Tests results came back Oct. 7 positive for Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of treatable cancer that starts in white blood cells.

Holtz's informed the team that weekend. He said Dancy is scheduled to begin treatment at St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis this week.

Holtz, in a statement, said Dancy is in their minds and prayers. He said the situation has brought a "sense of togetherness and appreciation for the blessings that we have on a day-to-day basis."