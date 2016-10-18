Home /
Man dies days after motorcycle hits deer on Arkansas road
This article was published today at 9:53 a.m.
A Texas man died last week from the injuries he sustained when his motorcycle hit a deer earlier this month, police said.
According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Michael Phillips, 41, of Greenville, Texas, was riding his 2015 Harley-Davidson east on U.S. Highway 412 on Oct. 7. Police said he was west of Marble in Madison County at 7:19 p.m. when he hit the deer, causing his motorcycle to overturn.
Phillips was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he died Thursday.
The report listed conditions as clear and dry when the crash occurred. The death marked the 422nd of the year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary data.
