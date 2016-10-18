UA employee injured by backhoe

FAYETTEVILLE — A University of Arkansas at Fayetteville employee was injured after the back tire of a backhoe rolled over his legs Tuesday afternoon, said Dale Riggins, Fire Department administrative assistant and retired captain.

The Fire Department did not release the man’s name or age. Riggins confirmed Tuesday that the man possibly had a broken leg and was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. The man did not have life-threatening injuries, he said.

Firefighters had to cut through a gate to get to the backhoe around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near Agri Park at the dead end of Leverett Avenue, Riggins said. They then worked to get the man out from under the backhoe’s tire, he said. Riggins later said the tire went over the man’s legs.

Firefighters did not know how the accident happened. A message and email left for a university spokesman was not returned Tuesday by deadline.

The area where the accident occurred is near part of the Razorback Regional Greenway. No specific address was available for where the accident happened, Riggins said.