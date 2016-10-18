• CBS News will be in election night coverage mode on Nov. 8, but that won't stop Stephen Colbert from trying to find something funny about the day's events. Showtime announced Monday that Colbert will host a live, one-hour election night special from the same Ed Sullivan Theater where the comic tapes the Late Show every night. He'll be on earlier, too: Colbert's special will start at 10 p.m. CST. Colbert quipped that he'll have "all the political comedy you love from my CBS show, with all the swearing and nudity you love from Showtime." Showtime is promising an eclectic group of guests for the election special, but the announcement didn't reveal the names of any who will be on the show.

• About 200 people walked out of an Amy Schumer show in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday after she criticized Donald Trump onstage. The comic, who is in the middle of a global tour, is an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton. During her set at Amalie Arena, she invited a Trump supporter to the stage to defend the candidate. "Do you get worried at all with how impulsive he is, that he gets so fired up from Saturday Night Live doing a skit on him?" she asked. She also called Trump an "orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster." Video of the performance shows audience members booing and walking out. Schumer encouraged security to throw out the hecklers. "It's too important," she said as members of the crowd grew restless. "So we're going to spend five minutes talking about it." In a statement to Vanity Fair, Schumer wrote: "I want to thank the 8,400 people who stayed. We have always depended on comedians to make us laugh and tell the truth. I am proud to continue that tradition."

• Country singer Randy Travis regained his distinctive voice three years after a life-threatening stroke and sang "Amazing Grace" during his induction Sunday into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Grammy-winning baritone singer battled back from the stroke in 2013 to sing again during the medallion ceremony Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. He was inducted along with fiddler Charlie Daniels and record producer Fred Foster. The 57-year-old singer was honored for being the first country artist whose debut album, Storms of Life, went platinum in its first year, ushering in a wave of neo-traditional singers such as Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Garth Brooks in the 1990s. It was Travis' singing that brought a stunned silence and tears to the crowd after years of rehabilitation and therapy to regain his voice. Mary Davis-Travis, his wife, spoke about the numerous procedures and surgeries to save his life and a six-month stay in the hospital after a viral infection caused his stroke, saying, "Today, God's proof of a miracle stands before you."

A Section on 10/18/2016