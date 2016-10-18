Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 12:54 p.m.
North Little Rock teen captured after escape from juvenile detention unit

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.

DERMOTT — Officials say an 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention unit in southeast Arkansas early Tuesday has been taken into custody.

Arkansas Department of Human Services spokesman Amy Webb said Jacob Goff-Stanick of North Little Rock escaped about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday from the unit in Dermott by climbing a fence topped with barbed wire and shimmying along the administrative building.

Webb said guards saw the teen on camera and chased him, but he was able to escape. She said he was arrested about 10:15 a.m. less than four hours later near a Wal-Mart in McGehee, 9 miles north of the juvenile facility.

Webb said she cannot discuss Goff-Stanick's original charges, and it was not clear yet whether the department would file escape charges.

