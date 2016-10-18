Police: Gun jammed during ambush try

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A gunman wearing body armor targeted two California police officers who were taking a break at a coffee shop in an ambush that failed when his gun malfunctioned, authorities said Monday.

Adam Powell, 41, appeared in the doorway of a Starbucks and "attempted to assassinate" the two officers on Sunday, Vallejo Police Chief Andrew Bidou said.

The officers were not injured because the battered weapon, its butt covered with duct tape or foil, appeared to jam. Powell, of Suisan City, was in critical condition Monday after being shot by the officers during a foot chase.

Earlier this month, a man in body armor shot and killed two officers in Palm Springs who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. That shooting occurred just three days after Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Steven Owen was shot and killed while answering a burglary call.

Bidou said the attacks have led to a heightened sense of alert among police.

Allow ballot-signature fixes, Florida told

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that Florida election officials must notify voters if their signatures on vote-by-mail ballots and their voter registration forms don't match. Voters would then be given a chance to fix the problem by 5 p.m. the day before the election.

The Florida Democratic Party sued the state because voters who don't sign their vote-by-mail ballots are given a chance to fix it. But voters whose signatures don't match aren't told about the problem until after the election is over and their ballots are discarded.

In a ruling issued late Sunday, Walker said that makes the law unconstitutional.

"It is illogical, irrational, and patently bizarre for the state of Florida to withhold the opportunity to cure from mismatched-signature voters while providing that same opportunity to no-signature voters," Walker wrote. "And in doing so, the state of Florida has categorically disenfranchised thousands of voters for no reason other than they have poor handwriting or their handwriting has changed over time."

More than 23,000 vote-by-mail ballots were rejected by Florida election officials during the 2012 presidential election.

3 ordered held in Kansas bombing plot

WICHITA, Kan. -- Three men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in western Kansas appeared in court Monday, when they were appointed lawyers and ordered to remain in custody for the time being.

Magistrate Judge Gwynne Birzer set detention hearings for Patrick Eugene Stein and Gavin Wayne Wright for Friday and for Curtis Wayne Allen next Monday.

The three were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Their attorneys declined to comment after the brief hearing in Wichita.

Prosecutors say the men are members of a small militia group that calls itself "the Crusaders" and whose members espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant extremist beliefs.

They allege that the men planned to detonate truck bombs around a small Garden City apartment complex where about 120 Somali immigrants live.

Man who shot at Zimmerman sentenced

A Florida man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for shooting at a car driven by George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who was cleared in the 2012 killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

Last month, a jury found Matthew Apperson guilty of attempted second-degree murder and two other charges after he fired into Zimmerman's car on May 11, 2015, in Lake Mary, Fla., according to prosecutors.

The 20-year sentence handed down by Circuit Judge Debra Nelson was the mandated minimum, said Lynne Bumpus-Hooper, a spokesman for the state attorney's office in Seminole County. Apperson received 15 years for each of the two other charges, but they will run concurrently.

A lawyer for Apperson, Michael LaFay, called the sentence "harsh." Apperson, a 37-year-old paralegal, and Zimmerman had had several run-ins before the shooting.

But Stewart Stone, the prosecuting assistant state attorney, said Apperson's self-defense claim was not believable because Zimmerman had rolled-up tinted windows that were almost impossible to see through.

