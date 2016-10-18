Pat Bradley added as SEC Network analyst

— Former Arkansas All-SEC guard Pat Bradley has been hired by the SEC Network and will work as a game and studio analyst during the basketball season.

Bradley will make his debut on the network Wednesday with coverage at SEC basketball media days in Nashville, Tenn.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity," Bradley said. "This is something I've been hoping to do."

Bradley, who lives in Little Rock, said he'll continue to be a radio talk show co-host on "The Zone" for 103.7 The Buzz, where he has worked since 2007.

"The Buzz is being very, very helpful to allow me to do this with the SEC Network," Bradley said.

Bradley said that on Saturdays he'll work at games as a color analyst, and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays he'll do studio work at the SEC Network headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., along with former Kentucky player Antoine Walker.

"It's going to be about 40 days overall that I'll be working," he said.

In July Bradley had an audition at the SEC Network as a game analyst.

"You're never sure if you did a good job or not, but I felt it went well," Bradley said. "I left it all out there on the microphone, I can guarantee you that.

"I was going nuts and bouncing off the walls," Bradley added with a laugh. "They said just have fun and enjoy it, and that's what I did. They ended up liking it."

Bradley said he and Walker did a studio audition in early September at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. ESPN co-owns the SEC Network along with the conference.

"They liked how me and Antoine did together, too," Bradley said. "We had a good chemistry."

Bradley said Arkansas athletics director Jeff Long put in a good word for him with SEC Network officials and that he also appreciated support from many media colleagues.

"You know me — I can't do anything on my own," Bradley said. "So I want to thank everyone who helped me with this."

Bradley, 40, is the second former Razorbacks to land an analyst job with the SEC Network along with Clint Stoerner, Arkansas' starting quarterback from 1997-99.

Bradley came to Arkansas from Everett, Mass., and helped the Razorbacks combine for an 84-47 record from the 1995-96 through 1998-99 seasons, with three NCAA Tournament appearances and an NIT Final Four appearance. He ranks fifth on Arkansas' career scoring list with 1,765 points and is the Razorbacks' career leader with 366 three-point baskets.

Bradley was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2014.