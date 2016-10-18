Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 1:01 p.m.
Police: Man accidentally runs over toddler grandson with tractor, killing him

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine police say a man accidentally backed over his 2-year-old grandson with a tractor, killing him.

State police say 54-year-old Raymond Rayeski Sr. was watching his grandson, Raymond Rayeski III, on Monday when the accident happened in the town of Burnam.

Investigators say the boy had been on the tractor with his grandfather before climbing off to play. The grandfather was cleaning up debris and dumping the items a short distance away and didn't realize that the boy had walked behind the tractor.

The grandfather drove the boy to a hospital in Pittsfield, where he died.

Detectives have determined the death was a tragic accident.

