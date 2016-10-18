Police: 56-year-old arrested after woman stabbed in North Little Rock

A North Little Rock woman admitted to police that she stabbed another woman at an apartment building Monday night.

Police responded to the Heritage House apartment building at 2301 Division St. around 7:30 p.m., according to a police report. Police found a woman in sixth-floor hallway with “obvious cut marks” and blood covering her left arm, the report said.

An officer then contacted 56-year-old Barbara Rucker, who admitted to stabbing the woman, the report said.

Rucker was charged with second-degree battery, and her bail was set at $10,000, the report said. She was not listed on the online Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday afternoon.