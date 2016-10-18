Prosecutor: Springdale police justified in fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE — An officer-involved shooting in Springdale was justified, and the officers will face no charges related to the incident, according to Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett.

Police said they killed 26-year-old Zachary Sutton Oct. 5 after he fired on them during a traffic stop in a quiet neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Turner Street and Gates.

The officers involved were Sgt. Josh Kirmer and officer Roger Eubanks, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Sutton was riding a scooter when he was stopped for a traffic offense, according to the news release.

“After stopping, the male on the scooter produced a pistol and fired at the officers,” Lt. Derek Wright said after the shooting. “The officers returned fire, striking the male.”

Video from the officers’ vehicle shows Sutton aim and fire a handgun at the officers before they shot him, the release said. The video was not released at the time of the shooting because it was part of the investigation into the killing