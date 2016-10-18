Home /
Red-White basketball rosters
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 2:55 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has announced the rosters for its annual Red-White basketball game.
The game is scheduled to be played Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free, although coaches are asking fans to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank.
Honorary coaches for the game are Pat Bradley, a former all-SEC guard for the Razorbacks, and local radio host Bo Mattingly.
Red Team (Mattingly)
0 Jaylen Barford, G, 6-3, 202, Jr.
1 Trey Thompson, F, 6-9, 265, Jr.
3 Dusty Hannahs, G, 6-3, 210, R-Sr.
12 Brachen Hazen, F, 6-8, 195, Fr.
13 Dustin Thomas, F, 6-8, 225, R-Jr.
21 Manuale Watkins, G, 6-3, 222, Sr.
White Team (Bradley)
2 Adrio Bailey, F, 6-6, 204, Fr.
4 Daryl Macon, G, 6-3, 185, Jr.
5 Arlando Cook, F, 6-8, 215, Jr.
23 C.J. Jones, G, 6-5, 175, Fr.
31 Anton Beard, G, 6-0, 198, Jr.
33 Moses Kingsley, F, 6-10, 230, Sr.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Red-White basketball rosters
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.