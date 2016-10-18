Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 2:58 p.m.
Red-White basketball rosters

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 2:55 p.m.

arkansas-arlando-cook-right-drives-around-daryl-macon-in-practice-wednesday-oct-5-2016-in-bud-walton-arena

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas' Arlando Cook (right) drives around Daryl Macon in practice Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Bud Walton Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has announced the rosters for its annual Red-White basketball game.

The game is scheduled to be played Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free, although coaches are asking fans to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank.

Honorary coaches for the game are Pat Bradley, a former all-SEC guard for the Razorbacks, and local radio host Bo Mattingly.

Red Team (Mattingly)

0 Jaylen Barford, G, 6-3, 202, Jr.

1 Trey Thompson, F, 6-9, 265, Jr.

3 Dusty Hannahs, G, 6-3, 210, R-Sr.

12 Brachen Hazen, F, 6-8, 195, Fr.

13 Dustin Thomas, F, 6-8, 225, R-Jr.

21 Manuale Watkins, G, 6-3, 222, Sr.

White Team (Bradley)

2 Adrio Bailey, F, 6-6, 204, Fr.

4 Daryl Macon, G, 6-3, 185, Jr.

5 Arlando Cook, F, 6-8, 215, Jr.

23 C.J. Jones, G, 6-5, 175, Fr.

31 Anton Beard, G, 6-0, 198, Jr.

33 Moses Kingsley, F, 6-10, 230, Sr.

