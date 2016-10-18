Arkansas man shot at, robbed in Wal-Mart parking lot
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
Robbed by 2, 1 shot at him, LR man says
Police say a man narrowly avoided being shot during a robbery Sunday in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood.
Authorities were called to the grocery store at 2510 Cantrell Road about 8:20 p.m., where they spoke with the victim, a 40-year-old Little Rock resident, who was in the back seat of an ambulance, according to a report.
The man told police that two black men entered the front and rear passenger-side doors of his 2012 Chrysler 300, with one pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at his right leg and telling him to drive.
When he refused, the man in the front seat fired one shot that missed his leg and pierced a hole in his sweatpants, according to authorities.
The victim said that man then pistol-whipped him and the other punched him before he was able to get away and run inside the store, police said.
The men took at least $20, the police report states.
The men fled in a black Dodge Charger, according to the report. Physical descriptions were not available.
Metro on 10/18/2016
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man shot at, robbed in Wal-Mart parking lot
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.