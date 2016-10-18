Arkansas man shot at, robbed in Wal-Mart parking lot

Robbed by 2, 1 shot at him, LR man says

Police say a man narrowly avoided being shot during a robbery Sunday in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood.

Authorities were called to the grocery store at 2510 Cantrell Road about 8:20 p.m., where they spoke with the victim, a 40-year-old Little Rock resident, who was in the back seat of an ambulance, according to a report.

The man told police that two black men entered the front and rear passenger-side doors of his 2012 Chrysler 300, with one pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at his right leg and telling him to drive.

When he refused, the man in the front seat fired one shot that missed his leg and pierced a hole in his sweatpants, according to authorities.

The victim said that man then pistol-whipped him and the other punched him before he was able to get away and run inside the store, police said.

The men took at least $20, the police report states.

The men fled in a black Dodge Charger, according to the report. Physical descriptions were not available.

Metro on 10/18/2016