Russia sets 8-hour Aleppo pause

BEIRUT -- Russian and Syrian forces will halt hostilities for eight hours in the eastern districts of Aleppo, Russia's military announced Monday, a day on which opposition activists said airstrikes killed dozens of people, including several children, in and around the divided city.

The two militaries will observe a "humanitarian pause" between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday to allow civilians and militants safe passage out of the city, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of Russia's general staff said in Moscow. Militants, the wounded and the sick would be allowed to evacuate to the neighboring rebel-held province of Idlib.

European Union foreign-affairs chief Federica Mogherini described the apparent Russian move as "a positive step" but noted that United Nations agencies have indicated that at least 12 hours would be needed for such an operation to be successful.

U.N. humanitarian officials have pleaded with combatants to observe weekly 48-hour cease-fires to allow humanitarian relief into the city's besieged eastern districts, but Russian and Syrian forces have only escalated their aerial and ground assault on the rebel-held areas in recent weeks. The airstrikes have claimed hundreds of lives, wounded many, flattened apartment buildings and laid waste to the already crippled medical sector.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York that the eight-hour pause was a unilateral halt to fighting. A 48-hour or 72-hour cease-fire "will require some sort of mutual arrangement," he said.

U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner, speaking to reporters in Washington, said: "If there is actually an eight-hour pause in the unremitting suffering of the people of Aleppo, that would be a good thing. But frankly, it's a bit too little, too late."

Germany joined the U.S. and Britain on Monday in weighing fresh sanctions against the Syrian and Russian governments over the bombardment of Aleppo.

The German government signaled a shift in favor of exploring penalties after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson all but ruled out a military response to end the siege.

Without naming Russia specifically, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the "merciless" bombardment of the civilian population of Aleppo by Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces wouldn't be possible without their backers.

Citing "the continued escalation of these war atrocities, as well as war crimes," Seibert said that "all options must be considered, including against those who undertake as well as enable these attacks."

EU foreign ministers were discussing Syria at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, with the bloc's 28 leaders due to deliberate sanctions when they meet in Brussels on Thursday, according to a French government official with knowledge of the discussions.

At the Monday meeting, several ministers said sanctions against Russia would have no effect and could even be counterproductive in the search for an overall settlement to the conflict in Syria.

Russian and Syrian leaders, in their proposal for a pause, are capitalizing on a proposal made by the U.N.'s envoy earlier this month to allow al-Qaida-linked militants to leave in exchange for peace and local administration for the eastern districts.

Rebels in the east, along with many residents, spurned the proposition, citing their distrust of the government side.

Monday's announcement did not include any promises of an extended cease-fire or local administration. It followed a bloody day of airstrikes on rebel-held districts in and around Aleppo.

At least 23 people were killed in an airstrike that also wounded dozens in the village of Oweijel, just west of Aleppo, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Another monitoring group, the Local Coordination Committees, said the air raid was carried out by Russian warplanes and put the death toll at 30.

More than a dozen people were also killed in the Marjeh neighborhood in eastern Aleppo. The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said those killed included 11 people with the same family name of Qabs, ranging from a month-and-a-half-old baby girl to a 25-year-old man.

The Observatory said at least 50 civilians, including 18 children, were killed in airstrikes on the eastern part of the city in the 24 hours before the Russian announcement.

Also Monday, Syrian state media claimed that 49 rebels were killed or wounded in fighting in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Saeed and Shurfa on the southern edges of Aleppo.

In Idlib province, a U.S.-led coalition drone struck a car in the provincial capital, also called Idlib, killing all inside, according to the Observatory and a jihadi official. It was not immediately clear who was in the vehicle, but such attacks have previously targeted officials with al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria, known as Jhabhat Fatah al-Sham.

The Observatory said the attack targeted a faction commander. An official with Jhabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, said all those in the car were "martyred." The man, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said it was not clear if members of his group were targeted.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue, Albert Aji, James Heintz and Philip Issaof The Associated Press; and by Andrew Atkinson, Patrick Donahue, Helene Fouquet and John Follain of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 10/18/2016