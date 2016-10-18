The World in Brief

WikiLeaks: Exiled founder's Internet cut

PARIS -- WikiLeaks said founder Julian Assange's Internet access has been cut by an unidentified state actor. Few other details were immediately available.

Assange has been up holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for more than four years after skipping bail to avoid being extradited to Sweden in a rape investigation.

The cramped quarters haven't prevented the Australian transparency activist from working, and WikiLeaks continues to deliver scoops including revelations that have rattled Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign for president as the U.S. election enters its final stretch.

Calls, texts and emails left with WikiLeaks weren't immediately returned Monday. A woman who picked up the phone at the embassy said she "cannot disclose any information." An email to Ecuador's ambassador wasn't immediately answered. London's Metropolitan Police declined to comment.

Attacks on migrants ignored, group says

CANBERRA, Australia -- Authorities failed to adequately investigate complaints of violent crimes committed against asylum seekers held at Australia's expense on the Pacific atoll nation of Nauru, Amnesty International said Monday.

The London-based human-rights group found in an investigation that it appeared that no Nauruan had been held to account despite allegations of dozens of sexual assaults and physical attacks made by 1,159 asylum seekers and refugees who live among 10,000 residents of the tiny island.

"According to confidential information provided to Amnesty International in September 2016, in the preceding two years there had not been a single prosecution involving refugees or asylum seekers as complainants in cases of assault, rape and theft," the report said.

Australia's Department of Immigration and Border Protection said the report repeated claims that had already been refuted. It said Amnesty International had failed to approach the Australian government to verify its allegations.

Australia attempts to deter asylum seekers from Africa, the Middle East and Asia from trying to reach Australian shores by boat from Indonesian ports by sending them to immigration camps at Nauru or Papua New Guinea. Genuine refugees -- people fleeing war, persecution or natural disasters in their home countries -- among the migrants are told that they will never be resettled in Australia.

Mexico makes arrest in 2 priests' deaths

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican authorities announced Monday that they had arrested a person in the abduction and murder of two Catholic priests in Veracruz state last month.

Mexico City prosecutors said in a Monday statement that the person, who was not identified, was detained Thursday along with another person after they carjacked a couple in the capital. Investigators later determined that the person connected to the slayings had an arrest warrant in the kidnapping of the priests.

Alejo Nabor Jimenez and Alfredo Suarez de la Cruz were found bound and shot to death along a road outside the city of Poza Rica on Sept. 19.

Veracruz state prosecutors have said the priests were drinking with their killers beforehand. That angered Roman Catholic church leaders who criticized what they called a campaign to smear the victims.

Guantanamo diarist released by U.S.

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania -- A Mauritanian accused of having ties to al-Qaida who gained fame with the publication of a diary about life at the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was released Monday and returned to his home country after nearly 14 years of detention.

Mohamedou Ould Slahi had been held without charges since 2002. On July 14, Slahi was approved for release from the detention center at the U.S. base in Cuba.

The U.S. Defense Department confirmed his transfer Monday.

Slahi, who is about 46, received international acclaim for his Guantanamo Diary, a memoir of his captivity including accounts of harsh interrogations at Guantanamo and other sites. It became an international best-seller after it was published in January 2015.

U.S. officials have said in military and court files that Slahi traveled in the early 1990s from Germany, where he was attending college, to Afghanistan to fight with Islamic rebels against a communist government supported by the Soviet Union. He later trained with and swore allegiance to al-Qaida, according to the files.

Slahi was detained in Mauritania in November 2001 and questioned by FBI agents in connection with, among other things, the millennium bomb plot, which included a thwarted plan to set off explosives at Los Angeles International Airport on New Year's Eve 1999.

With his release, there are now 60 detainees at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay. That includes 19 who have been approved for release and are expected to leave in the months before President Barack Obama leaves office.

A Section on 10/18/2016