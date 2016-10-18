Third person sentenced in meth ring case

FAYETTEVILLE — A third person accused of running a methamphetamine ring in Springdale and Rogers has been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Cinthia Banegas-Ruiz, 23, was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, in conjunction with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement agencies, in January 2015 began investigating a drug trafficking organization operating out of Springdale and Rogers, according to court documents.

On Nov. 10, law enforcement received information that Jose Lepe, a co-defendant of Banegas-Ruiz, would pick up methamphetamine in Texas and take it to Northwest Arkansas for distribution.

Agents watched Lepe’s vehicle as he traveled to the Dallas area and returned. Police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 49 and identified Lepe as the driver. Banegas-Ruiz was in the back seat next to her 2-year-old daughter.

A search of the vehicle found a plastic bag containing about 4 ounces of methamphetamine between the back seat and a speaker box, in an area only accessible by folding down the back seat.

Banegas-Ruiz told police she went to Dallas intending to drop off money owed for drugs, and she agreed that taking her daughter along made her and Lepe look less suspicious to police. Banegas-Ruiz’s phone revealed texts related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

A federal grand jury indicted Banegas-Ruiz, Lepe and Rigoberto Benavidez on Jan. 27. Banegas-Ruiz pleaded guilty May 13.

Benavidez and Lepe were sentenced after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine. Benavidez, 26, on July 11 was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years’ supervised release. Lepe, 25, on Aug. 23 was sentenced to 63 months in prison followed by three years’ supervised release.

The case was investigated by the DEA, U.S. Postal Service, Rogers and Springdale police and Arkansas State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Davis Harris prosecuted the case.

U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks presided over the sentencing.