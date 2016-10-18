Top Oklahoma prospect on Arkansas visit: 'Atmosphere was just amazing'

The Arkansas crowd played a big role in the Hogs' 34-30 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, and one of the top prospects in Oklahoma took notice.

Safety Evan Fields, 6-2, 194, 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Midwest City High School had previously visited Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Nebraska and Texas for games.

“The atmosphere was just amazing; it's one the best I've seen out of all the visits I've been on,” Fields said. “It felt like the ground was shaking, it was so loud. I love it.”

He reports having 22 scholarship offers from schools like Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston and Mississippi State while drawing strong interest from Arkansas and others.

Fields also experienced one of the more well known traditions in college football.

“The Woo Pig Sooie chant is the best chant I've ever heard,” he said.

Some struggle to learn the famous Hog Call, but Fields picked it up fast.

“The second time I heard them say it,” Fields said.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Fields a 3-star prospect.

“You’ve got to love Evan’s length, long arms and quick burst,” Lemming said. “He could play safety or cornerback and has the loose hips and the vertical the college scouts are looking for in an athletic DB.”

Fields was able to catch up with his lead recruiter and defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

“I got to talk with Coach Smith for a while; it's always good seeing him,” Fields said.

He said he believes an offer from the Hogs could come when Smith visits his school during next week’s open date. If the offer comes, the Razorbacks would move up on his list.

“In my top five, but I have received a lot attention from a lot of places lately,” Fields said.