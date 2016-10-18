Trump says U.S. risks losing independence if he doesn't win

Donald Trump is claiming that if he doesn't win the presidential election, "history will remember 2017 as the year America lost its independence."

Trump unleashed a series of tweets Tuesday suggesting that he will "#DrainTheSwamp" of corrupt Washington.

It comes the day after he discussed his government ethics reform plan, which includes tighter restrictions on former members of Congress and ex-White House officials taking jobs as lobbyists.

Trump has repeatedly called for Americans to reclaim their independence and has linked his candidacy to the "Brexit" vote in which the United Kingdom chose to leave the European Union.

His remarks also come as he doubles down on his unsubstantiated claims that the election will be "rigged."

