Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 1 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Trump says U.S. risks losing independence if he doesn't win

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.

republican-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-speaks-to-the-republican-hindu-coalition-saturday-oct-15-2016-in-edison-nj-ap-photo-evan-vucci

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the Republican Hindu Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Edison, N.J. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump is claiming that if he doesn't win the presidential election, "history will remember 2017 as the year America lost its independence."

Trump unleashed a series of tweets Tuesday suggesting that he will "#DrainTheSwamp" of corrupt Washington.

It comes the day after he discussed his government ethics reform plan, which includes tighter restrictions on former members of Congress and ex-White House officials taking jobs as lobbyists.

Trump has repeatedly called for Americans to reclaim their independence and has linked his candidacy to the "Brexit" vote in which the United Kingdom chose to leave the European Union.

His remarks also come as he doubles down on his unsubstantiated claims that the election will be "rigged."

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Trump says U.S. risks losing independence if he doesn't win

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

hah406 says... October 18, 2016 at 11:44 a.m.

The paranoia and vitriol are unparalleled, and I would never vote for him, but I do like those ethics ideas. Only problem, congress won't pass a law restricting the actions of former members.

( | suggest removal )

glh05230944 says... October 18, 2016 at 12:34 p.m.

Mr. Pervert conveniently believes that Congress will blindly follow him down the path to his dictatorship.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online