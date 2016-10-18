Home /
Trump says U.S. risks losing independence if he doesn't win
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.
Donald Trump is claiming that if he doesn't win the presidential election, "history will remember 2017 as the year America lost its independence."
Trump unleashed a series of tweets Tuesday suggesting that he will "#DrainTheSwamp" of corrupt Washington.
It comes the day after he discussed his government ethics reform plan, which includes tighter restrictions on former members of Congress and ex-White House officials taking jobs as lobbyists.
Trump has repeatedly called for Americans to reclaim their independence and has linked his candidacy to the "Brexit" vote in which the United Kingdom chose to leave the European Union.
His remarks also come as he doubles down on his unsubstantiated claims that the election will be "rigged."
hah406 says... October 18, 2016 at 11:44 a.m.
The paranoia and vitriol are unparalleled, and I would never vote for him, but I do like those ethics ideas. Only problem, congress won't pass a law restricting the actions of former members.
glh05230944 says... October 18, 2016 at 12:34 p.m.
Mr. Pervert conveniently believes that Congress will blindly follow him down the path to his dictatorship.
