Red Wolves stick with what works

At some point last week, between Arkansas State's victories over Georgia Southern and South Alabama, Red Wolves Coach Blake Anderson invited a local firefighter to speak to his defense.

The point, Anderson recalled following Monday's Little Rock Touchdown Club appearance, was for his team to understand at least a bit how to handle itself in tense moments and maybe get an idea of a mindset needed to rise to a challenge.

"Be running into the fire," Anderson said, "not away from it."

ASU cornerbacks coach Trooper Taylor said during the Sun Belt Conference teleconference that the fire fighter left the team a fire helmet with an ASU logo on it. Anderson added that the appearance gave his team an "appreciation for what they do."

But it also illustrated the latest example of a dominant theme at the halfway point of this season, Anderson's third as ASU's coach -- he will, and has, tried just about anything to give his team a spark following a rough start.

"Whatever it takes," he said. "Other than shaving my head, we're good."

Anderson made his annual trip Monday to the Touchdown Club at the midpoint of his third season. The Red Wolves are 2-4, but 2-0 in Sun Belt play.

The inconsistencies have caused almost weekly adjustments. Through the first six games, ASU has switched quarterbacks and, in some games, its starters at receiver. Along with boxing gloves and a replica championship wrestling belt given to players who force and create turnovers, ASU's defense has taken the field ot a fire alarm blaring over the stadium speakers.

Also new is a rope that Trooper said is called a "NOT" and players who score non-offensive touchdowns tie a knot into the rope.

"Whatever it takes to motivate these young players, we're going to be about that," Taylor said.

On offense, it has tried to win games through the air like in a loss to Central Arkansas on Sept. 24, and on the ground, like in the victory over Georgia Southern on Oct. 5, and by playing so conservatively that its 13 passes attempted in Saturday's victory over South Alabama were its fewest since beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013.

Anderson said Monday that the offense might open up a bit more when key pieces get healthy. Left guard Colton Jackson's string of 44 consecutive starts was snapped Saturday because of a concussion, and left tackle Jemar Clark's ankle was so sore that Anderson said he "probably should have" come out of the game.

But as ASU's defense took over against South Alabama, coaches decided to slow down its offense, not take many risks and be fine with a 17-7 victory. A weekly change in what they think can produce a victory, Anderson said, might end up being this ASU team's identity more than anything else.

"Balance is still what it takes to win with the people you got," Anderson said. "We'd love it to be a bunch of points and spread between run and pass. But ultimately, at the end of the day, it's what it takes to win. For us, every week is like a playoff game, and we've got to continue to win to get where we want to get."

Anderson said he had no problem winning the way they did Saturday night, but given a bye week before an Oct. 29 home game against Louisiana-Monroe, he hopes to have more reinforcements. Clark's ankle should be better by then, and Anderson said Jackson's five-day concussion protocol will be completed. Wide receiver Chris Murray, who injured a collarbone in the victory over Georgia Southern, should be fine by then, too.

Anderson complimented true freshman Troy Elliott, who played every snap at left guard, but also admits the offense has more options if it has access to its most experienced players. If so, that surrounding talent can help sophomore Justice Hansen to continue to settle in at quarterback.

Hansen has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,021 yards but has just as many touchdown passes (six) as he does interceptions (six). Hansen had only one interception in Saturday's victory, but Anderson said it "could have been avoided."

It was sometime after that mistake, which didn't cost ASU much when its defense forced a quick South Alabama punt, that Anderson and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner decided to slow the game with the feel that its defense wouldn't let the Jaguars back in the game.

Hansen completed 8 of 10 passes for 71 yards following the interception, but his 93 yards total were the fewest for an ASU quarterback in a victory since Elliot Jacobs passed for 90 yards in a 2003 victory over Tennessee-Martin. Given ASU's first six games, it's hard to predict

"Hopefully, our defense can continue to play really well, and if we run the ball effectively and take take a lot of pressure off of him," Anderson said. "That's what we're striving to do -- make his job easier."

Sports on 10/18/2016