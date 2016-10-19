Police: 2 from N.D. arrested on attempted human trafficking charges in Arkansas

An investigation that began over the summer into the possible human trafficking of an Arkansas girl led authorities to arrest two out-of-state residents this week.

Phillip McKeachie, 37, and Kaylee Foley, 30, are being held on charges of attempted human trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Their arrests came after the department’s Street Crimes Unit began an investigation in June, learning that McKeachie had contacted the girl over social media and began speaking with her.

“Over the coming months, he agreed to recruit, train and harbor the juvenile for the purposes of committing child prostitution,” police said, adding that Foley was his accomplice.

The two were arrested Tuesday after traveling from North Dakota to Fort Smith to pick up the girl, according to authorities.

McKeachie and Foley remained at the Sebastian County jail without bond as of Wednesday evening, records show.