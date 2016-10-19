5 Arkansas teenagers arrested after bomb threats made at 2 schools

Five teenagers have been arrested after the evacuation of two Hot Springs schools Monday morning because of bomb threats, police say.

In a statement Wednesday, the Hot Springs Police Department said the teens — two 16-year-old boys and three 13-year-old girls — each face charges of communicating a false alarm, a class D felony.

Authorities say the five, whose identities were not released, called in five separate bomb threats to Hot Springs Middle School and Hot Springs High School.

The first threat was called in to the middle school, and another was called in to the high school 20 minutes later, Arkansas Online previously reported. Both schools were evacuated but resumed normal operations later that morning.

The two boys are being held without bond, while the three girls are each jailed in lieu of $2,500 bond at the Garland County juvenile detention center, according to the statement.