94-year-old Arkansas man dies of injuries sustained in 3-vehicle crash

A 94-year-old man died of injuries days after a three-vehicle crash in rainy weather last week in Fayetteville, according to an Arkansas State Police report released Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 12 when Warren Langham of Fayetteville was traveling west on East Joyce Boulevard at East Millennium Place in a 1991 Chevrolet S10 pickup.

At one point, Langham lost control of his pickup, causing him to cross into eastbound traffic and hit two vehicles — a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2015 Ford Expedition, according to the report.

Langham succumbed to his injuries Monday, state police said.

The driver of the Ford, 36-year-old Herberto Graciano-Martinez of Fayetteville, was also injured in the crash, the report noted.

State police said those injured were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Langham’s death was the 428th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.